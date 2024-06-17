Gerber LLC Acquires New Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Gerber LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,966 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. Coinbase Global comprises 0.9% of Gerber LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Coinbase Global by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,165 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,811 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,962 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 82,582 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $244.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 3.44.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,681,649.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 377,803 shares of company stock worth $86,110,620. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

