Gerber LLC Acquires New Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gerber LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 51,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 59,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $163.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $225.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.96 and its 200-day moving average is $170.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $192.38.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 81.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

