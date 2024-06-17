Gerber LLC Acquires Shares of 4,317 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $110,972,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 178,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $60.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average of $58.84. The company has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $62.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

