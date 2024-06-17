Gerber LLC Acquires Shares of 99,338 ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 99,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,000. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF makes up 2.5% of Gerber LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $85,990,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,109,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 215,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,374,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $27.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.47. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

