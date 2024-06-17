Gerber LLC Buys New Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Gerber LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $275.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.60 and a 200-day moving average of $251.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The company has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

