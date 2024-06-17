Gerber LLC Buys New Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Gerber LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slagle Financial LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 160,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 82,572 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 3.1 %

MO opened at $44.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.49. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

