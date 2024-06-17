Gerber LLC Buys Shares of 2,016 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Gerber LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $136.45 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $141.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

