Gerber LLC Buys Shares of 27,600 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Gerber LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,895,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,446,000 after purchasing an additional 49,160 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,000 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,462,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,500 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,903,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,324,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 273,689 shares during the period.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRWD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $5.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $15.70.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.