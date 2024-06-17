Gerber LLC Buys Shares of 3,093 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Gerber LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
SDY opened at $127.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.45. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $132.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Moderna Stock Soars on Cutting-Edge Personalized Cancer Vaccines
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Is GoDaddy Stock a Smart Addition to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Chinese Stocks: Dip to Buy or Time to Avoid?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.