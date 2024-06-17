Gerber LLC Buys Shares of 3,093 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Gerber LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY opened at $127.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.45. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $132.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

