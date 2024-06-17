Gerber LLC Buys Shares of 4,619 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Gerber LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.33. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

