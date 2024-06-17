Gerber LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Gerber LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Gerber LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,178,000 after purchasing an additional 54,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $197.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $197.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

