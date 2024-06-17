Gerber LLC Invests $225,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gerber LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,557 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $215.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $218.36. The company has a market capitalization of $240.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.74.

In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

