Gerber LLC Invests $333,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gerber LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $177.27 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

