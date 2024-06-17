Gerber LLC Invests $398,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,818 shares of company stock worth $4,280,482 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.69.

Progressive Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $203.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $217.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.53. The stock has a market cap of $119.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

