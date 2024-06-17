Gerber LLC Invests $415,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Gerber LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,663 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $5,261,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,000,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 141,410 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729,974 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 206,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 126,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

HBAN stock opened at $12.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rajeev Syal sold 11,627 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $158,941.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 329,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,727.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

