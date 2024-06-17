Gerber LLC Invests $422,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gerber LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $543.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $545.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $522.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

