Gerber LLC Invests $455,000 in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,320 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UiPath by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $645,916,000 after buying an additional 2,673,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $277,835,000 after buying an additional 463,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,749,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,209,655 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $106,247,000 after buying an additional 181,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in UiPath by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,301,413 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $131,687,000 after buying an additional 119,782 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $11.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Macquarie cut shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

