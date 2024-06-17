Gerber LLC Invests $496,000 in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,150,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,018,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,914,000 after buying an additional 71,238 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $598,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26,366.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,903,000 after buying an additional 2,078,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 573,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,003,000 after buying an additional 30,151 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

