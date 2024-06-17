Gerber LLC Invests $511,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gerber LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,598,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $237.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.95. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $238.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.