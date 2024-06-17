Gerber LLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Gerber LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $2,756,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 31.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $29,119,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $8,862,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. Bank of America increased their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,349 shares of company stock worth $11,118,356 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $231.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.54. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $241.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

