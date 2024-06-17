Gerber LLC Makes New $342,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gerber LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.85.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $298.62 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.44 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.77 and its 200-day moving average is $289.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $160.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile



Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.



