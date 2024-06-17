Gerber LLC Makes New $403,000 Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Gerber LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOXX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SOXX opened at $252.04 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $144.40 and a 52-week high of $254.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.81. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

