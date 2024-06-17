Gerber LLC Makes New $821,000 Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Gerber LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000. Service Co. International comprises 0.7% of Gerber LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Service Co. International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $72.45 on Monday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.05.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCI. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,606 shares in the company, valued at $532,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

