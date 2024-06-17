Gerber LLC Makes New $906,000 Investment in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000. Worthington Steel accounts for approximately 0.8% of Gerber LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gerber LLC owned 0.06% of Worthington Steel as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,682,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carl A. Nelson, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $370,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,658.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

WS stock opened at $29.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WS. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Worthington Steel from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

