Gerber LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gerber LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $159.63 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.94. The company has a market capitalization of $258.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

