Gerber LLC Makes New Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Gerber LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.59.

Allstate Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $157.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.35 and a 200-day moving average of $158.76. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.