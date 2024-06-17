Gerber LLC Purchases New Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Gerber LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

Shares of SO opened at $78.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $80.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Southern’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

