Gerber LLC Purchases Shares of 11,200 GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,348,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $2,454,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 121.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 72,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 39,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,875,000 after buying an additional 177,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 301.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $9.37.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $197.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GDRX shares. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on GoodRx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised GoodRx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on GoodRx from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

