Gerber LLC Purchases Shares of 2,140 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Gerber LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 587,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 235,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,716,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,262 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 48,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.65.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $149.92 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.54 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.86.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

