Gerber LLC Purchases Shares of 45,405 Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Gerber LLC owned about 0.05% of Rimini Street at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMNI. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 11.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 30.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,358,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 318,029 shares during the period. Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the third quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 47.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 249,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 80,436 shares during the period. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the third quarter valued at about $772,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP David W. Rowe sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $32,446.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,104.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David W. Rowe sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $32,446.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,104.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 30,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $91,152.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,720.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,547 shares of company stock valued at $368,170. Corporate insiders own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

RMNI opened at $2.86 on Monday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

