Gerber LLC Takes $11.58 Million Position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Gerber LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 436,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,577,000. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF makes up 10.4% of Gerber LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF stock opened at $28.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $29.64.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

