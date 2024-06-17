Gerber LLC Takes $317,000 Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Gerber LLC bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHIL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $146.60 on Monday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.35 and a twelve month high of $188.28. The company has a market cap of $406.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.80.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Richard Scott Cooley bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.40, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Scott Cooley acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

