Gerber LLC Takes $347,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gerber LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VTV stock opened at $160.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.13.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

