Gerber LLC Takes $391,000 Position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Gerber LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPO. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,151,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 3,670.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter.

Get Renaissance IPO ETF alerts:

Renaissance IPO ETF Price Performance

Renaissance IPO ETF stock opened at $39.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97. Renaissance IPO ETF has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $178.07 million, a PE ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.70.

Renaissance IPO ETF Company Profile

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Renaissance IPO index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires issues within 90 days or sooner after IPO and sells after 3 years. IPO was launched on Oct 14, 2013 and is managed by Renaissance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.