Gerber LLC Takes Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 123,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,000. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF accounts for 3.3% of Gerber LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gerber LLC owned about 0.54% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 359.1% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BLOK opened at $35.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $726.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

