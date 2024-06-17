Gerber LLC Takes Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Gerber LLC bought a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,860 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,877 shares of company stock worth $9,824,383. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Argus downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.29.

Jabil Stock Down 1.3 %

JBL stock opened at $119.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.99 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.88.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.75%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

