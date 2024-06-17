Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 119.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Globant by 68,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Globant from $272.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $159.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.41. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $151.68 and a 1-year high of $251.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. Analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

