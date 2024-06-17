Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 2,336 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $90,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,217,000 after buying an additional 1,442,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,782,000. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,555,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,072,000 after purchasing an additional 653,300 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $107,010,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 201.3% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 605,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,529,000 after buying an additional 404,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

Shares of WTW opened at $255.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.47. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

