Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788,369 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $85,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Amcor by 48.2% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

