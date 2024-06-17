Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,715 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 4.06% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $93,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 384.3% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,201,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,125,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after buying an additional 21,995 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

OIH stock opened at $295.30 on Monday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.75 and a fifty-two week high of $364.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.81 and a 200-day moving average of $311.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.