Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,708,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 586,467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $79,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1,845.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

CubeSmart Stock Down 0.7 %

CUBE opened at $44.23 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.77.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $261.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

