Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $80.21 Million Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 919,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,965 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.20% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $80,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,829,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,039,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,039,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 153,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $74.99 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $428.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 18.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Further Reading

