Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $83.82 Million Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,583,602 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 69,374 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Pathward Financial worth $83,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CASH. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter worth $6,861,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter worth $10,237,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 78,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 981.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,040 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 88,975 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $107,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,231.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Pathward Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Shares of CASH stock opened at $52.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $60.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average of $51.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.19. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $247.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 3.00%.

Pathward Financial Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

