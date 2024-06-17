Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $93.42 Million Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 199,339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $93,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,909,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,981,000 after buying an additional 472,855 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.1% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,536,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,198 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,055,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,938,000 after purchasing an additional 102,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $455,623,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,743,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,533,000 after purchasing an additional 410,042 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $62.72 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.37%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

