Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,682 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.45% of Meritage Homes worth $91,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 64.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 33.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 26.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

MTH stock opened at $162.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.01. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $109.23 and a 52-week high of $189.96.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $1.52. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.25.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

