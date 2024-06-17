Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 19,181 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,324,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,181 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $88,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Capital Management increased its position in Regency Centers by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 432.2% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 736.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 75,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 66,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG stock opened at $61.77 on Monday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $68.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.66.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 130.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REG. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.09.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

