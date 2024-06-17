Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 28,566 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 271,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,566 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $78,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $1,119,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,765,000 after purchasing an additional 29,993 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SNA opened at $262.24 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $249.84 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at $213,420,264.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,850 shares of company stock worth $17,323,118 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.