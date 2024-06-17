Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,988,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 326,585 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Murphy Oil worth $84,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,816,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $762,637,000 after acquiring an additional 137,059 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,861,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,397,000 after purchasing an additional 207,547 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,566,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,408,000 after buying an additional 121,795 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3,904.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,198,000 after buying an additional 2,038,692 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 5.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,946,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,255,000 after acquiring an additional 99,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MUR opened at $38.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $36.34 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.21.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

