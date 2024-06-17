Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 351,885 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,568,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,885 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.46% of Kellanova worth $87,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Kellanova by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kellanova by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total value of $4,503,842.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,375,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,124,105.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total value of $4,503,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,375,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,124,105.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 865,600 shares of company stock worth $50,754,708. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Kellanova Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of K opened at $57.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.56. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $68.69.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 83.90%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

