Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 428,334 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,300,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 428,334 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $81,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 337.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Terreno Realty by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TRNO opened at $57.99 on Monday. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average is $60.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRNO. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

